In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 68,077
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS