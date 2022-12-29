In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|48.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|149.68 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS