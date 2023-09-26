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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage47.2 kmpl48.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc149.68 cc
Power15 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm1352 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg145 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc149.68 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic (31 mm)
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMono-Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,42,085
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,24,890
RTO
8,9259,991
Insurance
10,5667,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8163,053

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