Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹80,416*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc124.4 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,11493,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,33980,416
RTO
8,6786,963
Insurance
8,9576,509
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6672,018

