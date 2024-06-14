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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar 125

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Pulsar 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 85,677
Mileage47.2 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.4 cc
Power15 PS PS11.8 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11.5 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg140 kg
Height
1070 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm755 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc124.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm56 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06098,159
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56985,178
RTO
8,9256,814
Insurance
10,5666,167
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8162,109

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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