In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Pulsar 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 85,677
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|11.8 PS PS