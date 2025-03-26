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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Platina 110

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Bajaj Platina 110

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Platina 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Platina 110
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 69,284
Mileage47.2 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc115.45 cc
Power15 PS PS8.60 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm200 mm
Length
2210 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg119 kg
Height
1070 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm741 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
585 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc115.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushHydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberSOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,06080,690
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,56969,284
RTO
8,9255,542
Insurance
10,5665,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8161,734

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