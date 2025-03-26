In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Platina 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Platina 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 69,284
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|115.45 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.60 PS PS