In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS