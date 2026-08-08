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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger street 160 [2019-2025] Avenger cruise 220
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage47.2 kmpl40.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc220 cc
Power15 PS PS19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm169 mm
Length
2210 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg163 kg
Height
1070 mm1321 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm737 mm
Width
806 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
585 km520 km
Max Speed
105 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm62.4 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc220 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooledSingle cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm67 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0601,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,5691,36,691
RTO
8,92510,935
Insurance
10,56610,989
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8163,409

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