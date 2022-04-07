HT Auto
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark IgnitionTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,56,700
RTO
10,54113,066
Insurance
9,42510,494
Accessories Charges
2,1402,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2183,919

