In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.