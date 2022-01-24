In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS