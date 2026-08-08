In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS