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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Fzs fi v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Length
2210 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg136 kg
Height
1321 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm2000 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
520 km643.5 km
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,19,846
RTO
10,9359,587
Insurance
10,9896,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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