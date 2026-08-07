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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs FZ-FI V3

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Fz-fi v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Length
2210 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg135 kg
Height
1321 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,08,466
RTO
10,93510,177
Insurance
10,9898,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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