In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|15 PS PS