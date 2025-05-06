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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Aerox 155

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Aerox 155
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc155 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.5 L
Length
2210 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg126 kg
Height
1321 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm700 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km220 Km
Max Speed
120 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeUnderbone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberUnit swing
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,40,320
RTO
10,93511,225
Insurance
10,98911,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

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