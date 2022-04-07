|Max Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|220 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,741
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,635
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹10,541
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹9,425
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,218
|₹2,739