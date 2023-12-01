In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less