|Max Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Max Torque
|17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|220 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,741
|₹1,42,827
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,635
|₹1,25,662
|RTO
|₹10,541
|₹10,052
|Insurance
|₹9,425
|₹7,113
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,218
|₹3,069