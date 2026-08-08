In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Notte125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm