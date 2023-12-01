In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less