In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.