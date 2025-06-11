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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc197.75 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2210 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg152 kg
Height
1321 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,46,820
RTO
10,93511,745
Insurance
10,98911,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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