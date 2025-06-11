In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.82 PS PS