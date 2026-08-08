In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|17.13 PS PS