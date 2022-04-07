|Max Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Max Torque
|17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|220 cc
|159.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,741
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,635
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹10,541
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹9,425
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,218
|₹2,588