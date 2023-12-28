In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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