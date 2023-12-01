Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7412,06,516
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,79,200
RTO
10,54116,366
Insurance
9,42510,085
Accessories Charges
2,140865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2184,438

