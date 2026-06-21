In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS