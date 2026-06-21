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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage40.0 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc124 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
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Rear Tyre View
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Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.5 L
Length
2210 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg110 kg
Height
1321 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm780 mm
Width
806 mm715 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69188,376
RTO
10,93510,485
Insurance
10,9896,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,264

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