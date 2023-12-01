Saved Articles

HT Auto
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Burgman Street

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,07,303
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,63593,499
RTO
10,5417,479
Insurance
9,4256,325
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,306

