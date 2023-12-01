Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum - Alloy Wheel
₹79,899*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,74194,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,63579,899
RTO
10,5418,643
Insurance
9,4256,333
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,039

