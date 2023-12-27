Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,45,000
RTO
10,5410
Insurance
9,4258,848
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2183,306

Hindustan Times
Simple Energy One | Electric | Automatic | 1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
One vs V1

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test.
    Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Apr 2022
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     