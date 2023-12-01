Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc349 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,73,562
RTO
10,54113,884
Insurance
9,42511,609
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2184,278

