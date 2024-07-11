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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg108 kg
Height
1321 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm814 mm
Width
806 mm813 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeLightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,39,950
RTO
10,9350
Insurance
10,9895,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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