Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge.