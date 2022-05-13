In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)