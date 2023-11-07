In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less