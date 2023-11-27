Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,14,999
RTO
10,5410
Insurance
9,4254,518
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,568

