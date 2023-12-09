Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Ola Electric S1

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,74190,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,63585,099
RTO
10,5410
Insurance
9,4255,895
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2181,955

