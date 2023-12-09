Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs NDS ECO Lio Plus

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on ...Read More

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,23,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,23,978
RTO
10,5410
Insurance
9,4250
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,664

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    File photo: Workers make checks at a trim inspection line on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.
    Toyota sells over 17,000 units in India in November, now eyes even bigger numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Toyota hopes SUVs will push the Indian passenger vehicle market's growth momentum in 2024.
    Toyota hopes SUVs will propel Indian passenger vehicle market to continue growth momentum in 2024
    26 Nov 2023
    MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test.
    Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Apr 2022
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     