Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.