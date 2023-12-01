In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less