Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7412,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,80,538
RTO
10,54114,773
Insurance
9,4258,219
Accessories Charges
2,1404,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2184,461

