In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours.
KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour.
The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.
