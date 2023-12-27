Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs M-5

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Komaki M-5

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,74199,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,63599,000
RTO
10,5410
Insurance
9,4250
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,127

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
     