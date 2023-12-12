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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc177 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2210 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg135 kg
Height
1321 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm805 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeDouble Cradle Frame, Steel
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,13,000
RTO
10,9359,040
Insurance
10,98910,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,850

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