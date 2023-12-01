Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc177 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,35,000
RTO
10,54110,800
Insurance
9,42510,960
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2183,369

