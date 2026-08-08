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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Joy e-bike Monster

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Joy e-bike Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Monster has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Monster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Monster
BrandBajajJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
Standard
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm-
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm-
Kerb Weight
163 kg-
Height
1321 mm-
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,16,219
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,10,000
RTO
10,9350
Insurance
10,9896,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,497

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