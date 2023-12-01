In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less