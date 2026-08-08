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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Xblade
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 78,803
Mileage40.0 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc162 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2210 mm2013 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg143 kg
Height
1321 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm786 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm57.300 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,09,264
RTO
10,9358,741
Insurance
10,9898,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,727

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