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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Livo
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 81,651
Mileage40.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc109.51 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm-
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm-
Kerb Weight
163 kg-
Height
1321 mm-
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberHydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,61596,039
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69183,080
RTO
10,9356,646
Insurance
10,9896,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,064

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