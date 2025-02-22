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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Hornet 2.0

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Hornet 2.0
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl57.35 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc184.4 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS16.99 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2210 mm2034 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg142 kg
Height
1321 mm1064 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm783 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm61 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushUpside down Fork (USD)
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMonoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,67,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,45,021
RTO
10,93511,601
Insurance
10,98911,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,605

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