In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs CB200X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Cb200x
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS