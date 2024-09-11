In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.42 PS PS