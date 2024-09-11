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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Activa 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 88,339
Mileage40.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc123.92 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Length
2210 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg109 kg
Height
1321 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm712 mm
Width
806 mm707 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km249.1 km
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeUnder Bone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12V 5Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69188,339
RTO
10,9357,067
Insurance
10,9896,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,188

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