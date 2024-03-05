In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS