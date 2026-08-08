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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Xtreme200r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 93,400
Mileage40.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc199.6 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Length
2210 mm2062 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1337 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg149 kg
Height
1321 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm778 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km500 Km
Max Speed
120 kmph114 Kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
67 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeDiamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Hydraulic Type
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberAdjustable Monshock Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,61593,400
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69193,400
RTO
10,9350
Insurance
10,9890
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,007

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