In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS