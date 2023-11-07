Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc163 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir/Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,27,300
RTO
10,54111,684
Insurance
9,42510,674
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2183,216

