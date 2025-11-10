In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 91,500
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|11.55 PS PS